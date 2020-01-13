RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch isn't accepting any awards until she beats WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka.

Lynch took to Twitter today and called Asuka the best women's wrestler in the world when responding to a tweet from Pro Wrestling Illustrated, who named The Man the Most Popular Wrestler of the Year and Woman of the Year in their 2019 Achievement Awards.

"Most Popular Wrestler award from PWI this year - in its nearly fifty year existence I'm the only woman to ever win it. That's cool, and all the other awards too, but I can't accept any of it unless I beat the best women's wrestler in the world right now --Asuka," Lynch tweeted.

Asuka vs. Lynch for the red brand title will take place at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view at Minute Maid Park in Houston on January 26.

