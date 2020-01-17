- This week's WWE SmackDown on FOX opened with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 75. This was the same graphic they opened Wednesday's WWE NXT episode with. As seen above, WWE also released a video showing how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and many others paid tribute to Johnson on social media.

There has been no cause of death released for Johnson, but the former WWE Tag Team Champion was reportedly sick with a flu-like illness for a few weeks before passing away at his home in Lutz, FL on Wednesday. You can click here to read the tribute posted earlier today by his son, The Rock.

- The dark match before this week's WWE SmackDown from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina saw Mustafa Ali defeat Drew Gulak once again.

Ali often tweets clips from his dark matches and as seen below, he posted a quick shot from this week's entrance. The videos are usually shot by WWE Social Media Producer Anthony Sant.

"Steal the show before the show," Ali wrote, which seems to be a catchphrase of his these days.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. This will be The Man's first appearance on the show. As we've noted, next week's Backstage episode will also see analyst CM Punk make his return to the panel.

Below is the WWE on FOX tweet about Becky's Backstage appearance: