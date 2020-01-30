- As noted, The Robert Stone Brand suffered its first loss on last night's WWE NXT as Chelsea Green lost her official TV in-ring debut to Kayden Carter, who she attacked a few weeks ago. Above is post-show video of Stone calming down a furious Green backstage. Jon Quasto approached Stone for comments and asked if that was the debut they were looking for.

"Is that a joke? Is that a punch line, Jon? Obviously that was not the debut I was looking for," Stone said. "But the reality is that everyone has an off-day. I mean, you saw Buster Douglas defeat Mike Tyson, and no one was expecting that to happen. Tonight was really no different. We've had a busy week, we've had a lot of media, there's been a lot of nights where Chelsea was not getting her proper beauty rest. That's not gonna happen again. We've learned from this, we're gonna grow from this, and The Robert Stone Brand is stronger than ever."

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch turns 33 years old today while WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick turns 37.

- This week's NXT episode also saw Shotzi Blackheart defeat Deonna Purrazzo in singles action, payback for Purrazzo attacking her during a backstage segment after last week's show. As seen below, Shotzi has her own mini-tank that she's using for her entrance and exit on the show: