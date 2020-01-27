- As seen above, Charly Caruso caught up with Drew McIntyre after his big win in the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event on Sunday. McIntyre said he won this one for his wife at home.

"I can't find the words," McIntyre said when asked. "There are literally no words. The past 18 years, the past 12 years in America. Every up, every down, every single second was worth it after that moment. When I threw Roman out and I heard 40,000 people react the way they reacted, and I'm going to WrestleMania. The first person that came to mind was my wife. You don't really think about it when you're on the road, the fans don't, but we're away from our family all the time. You know, they endure as much as we endure on the road, and we give so much of ourselves to the fans, and we give it willingly, this is our dreams. You know, and they're the ones holding the fort [down] at home. This one's for her, and I'm going to WrestleMania."

There's no word yet on who McIntyre will challenge at WrestleMania 36, but he's previously indicated he will go up against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and that was teased on Sunday. He could also go up against WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer and WWE NXT announcer Beth Phoenix made her surprise ring return during Sunday's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. Beth entered at #19 and was the 28th elimination, tossed out by the dominant Shayna Baszler.

Beth was busted open on the back of her head early in the match, but WWE has not announced an official injury update as of this writing. Phoenix kept wrestling for several more minutes as the blood started to turn her hair red. It looked like the injury came after Phoenix took a forearm shot in the corner from another dominant competitor, Bianca Belair, and then sold it or took it too hard, going back into the ring post.

Stay tune for updates on Beth's status.

- Charlotte Flair took to Twitter after her big win in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday and quoted writer/poet Nikita Gill.

You awaken every dragon, every wolf, every monster that sleeps inside you and you remind them what hell looks like when it wears the skin of a gentle human. #RoyalRumble [princess emoji]", Flair wrote.

There's no word yet on who Flair will challenge at WrestleMania 36, but right now her options are RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch or SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

You can see Flair's full tweet below: