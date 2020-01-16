WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator Beth Phoenix took to Twitter tonight to share one of her career regrets.

She tweeted, "To answer your question, one of my only career regrets was that I never had the opportunity to compete in a steel cage."

NXT announcer Alicia Taylor replied to her tweet, "I mean...there's still time."

Below you can read their tweets:

To answer your question, one of my only career regrets was that I never had the opportunity to compete in a steel cage. — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 17, 2020