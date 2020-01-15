Bianca Belair won the Battle Royal main event of tonight's WWE NXT episode to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Belair vs. Ripley for the title is now official for the upcoming NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.

NXT "Takeover: Portland" will take place on Sunday, February 16 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the current "Takeover: Portland" card:

NXT Women's Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano