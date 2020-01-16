- As noted, last night's WWE NXT episode saw Bianca Belair win the Battle Royal main event to become the new #1 contender to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for a title shot at "Takeover: Portland" on February 16, if Ripley can retain her title over Toni Storm at Worlds Collide later this month. Above is post-show video of Belair issuing a warning.

"You see what just happened in there? I whooped every single girl up in there," Belair said. "And I'm not going to say I told you so, but I kinda told you so. Bianca Belair - she ain't nothing to play with. I'm The EST of NXT, the strongest, the fastest, the toughest, the roughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best, and come Takeover, whether it's Toni, Rhea, it don't matter which one of them little girls it is, I'm coming home as the NXT Women's Champion."

- As seen below, WWE released a new tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today. The tribute video features John Legend's "Preach" single, which honor the life and legacy of MLK. WWE noted in a press release that the video will air during next Monday's RAW episode.

- WWE is currently celebrating a social media milestone of 20 million Instagram followers on their official @WWE account. To celebrate they posted their 50 most-liked Instagram photos in the gallery seen below: