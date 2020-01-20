New Day member Big E. took to his Twitter account earlier today to comment on a post from 2019 that brought up his loss in a six-man tag team match to

The Shield's Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins when teaming with Cody and Dustin Rhodes on the 2014 Martin Luther King Jr. Day edition of RAW. Big E. pointed out how Rollins' finishing move at the time, which has gone through numerous name changes during the course of his career, was actually called "The Blackout" at the time.

Along with a clip of the match seen above, a Twitter user also wrote, "I'll never let the world forget that on #MLKDay 2014 the @WWE booked @WWERollins to Curb Stomp and beat @WWEBigE. SMH. #MLK2019 #MLK #RAW".

E. responded earlier today on MLK day 2020, saying, "Referred to as The Black Out then."

