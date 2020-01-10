AEW has announced a big Fatal 4 Way tag team match for next Wednesday's "Bash at the Beach" edition of Dynamite. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored.

The teams for next week's #1 contender's match are The Young Bucks, Santana and Ortiz, Kenny Omega and Adam Page, and The Best Friends.

There's no word yet on when the title match will take place.

Next week's "Bash at the Beach" edition of Dynamite will air live on TNT from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida. Below is the updated card:

* #1 Contender's Fatal 4 Way: The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Awesome Kong and Mel vs. Shida and Kris Statlander

* PAC vs. Darby Allin

* Diamond Dallas Page, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall vs. MJF, The Butcher and The Blade

Stay tuned for updates on next week's episode.