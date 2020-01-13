WWE has announced a second big match for next Monday's Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW.

The Ladder Match will see Rey Mysterio challenge WWE United States Champion Andrade. The title will be on the line.

The Ladder Match was made on tonight's RAW after last week's show saw Andrade rip Rey's mask off due to Zelina Vega getting knocked down at ringside during a Rey vs. Andrade singles title match.

Next Monday's Rumble go-home edition of RAW will take place from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Below is the updated line-up:

* Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana

* Ladder Match: Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade with the title on the line