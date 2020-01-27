- As noted, former WWE Divas and WWE 24/7 Champion Kelly Kelly made a surprise appearance in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match last night. She came in at #21 and was the #18th elimination, tossed out by Charlotte Flair. Above is post-show video of Kelly talking to Sarah Schreiber about the special appearance. Kelly was asked how exciting the return was and how it felt.

"You know, it felt so great," Kelly said. "I was so nervous before I walked out, and I was just like, 'Ahhh.' I was like, 'Shake it off the nerves.' The music hit and it was like all worries went away. It was the best feeling in the world. ... Yeah, I have been out of the ring for years and I was like, 'You know what, I'm going to go in there and see what happens.'"

Kelly was also asked how it felt to be out there with the different women from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown.

"You know, it's such an honor, especially to be in the ring with girls I haven't worked with before, and all the girls were amazing," Kelly said. "The NXT girls, SmackDown, RAW, and for me, Beth, Santina, Molly Holly, the face that we all came back and got to come today. For me, it was such a huge honor and I loved it. Yeah, it was really great."

- Several top stars were backstage for last night's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view but not used, according to PWInsider. The Undertaker, Big Show, Kane, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Ruby Riott, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, and Xavier Woods were all backstage at Minute Maid Park, among others. Paige was not backstage.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter to congratulate his daughter Charlotte Flair on winning last night's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

He wrote, "So Proud Of My Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Winning The 2020 Women's Royal Rumble! Congratulations To The @WWE And The Great Men And Women Athletes That Participated In The Tremendous Last Night. Much Respect To All Of You! WOOOOO!"

