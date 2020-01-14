- Courtesy of World Star Hip-Hop, above is the new music video for the "Lost" single from WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush.

- Madison Square Garden has announced the main event for WWE's return to the arena on Sunday, March 22 - Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain vs. Samoa Joe, Big Show and Kevin Owens.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is also being advertised. WWE United States Champion Andrade, Rey Mysterio, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Aleister Black, The Street Profits, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles and Randy Orton are also scheduled to appear. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and WWE NXT UK Superstars Zack Gibson and James Drake have been announced for WWE's The Bump on Wednesday. As noted before, Lacey Evans will also be appearing. It looks like her daughter will be with her.

Below is the latest graphic for tomorrow's episode: