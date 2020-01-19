- The above video is part of WWE's Canvas 2 Canvas by artist Rob Schamberger. The WWE Superstars featured in the video are Bray Wyatt, Sting, Toni Storm, and WALTER.

- Big Show served as Grand Marshal for the 2020 Children's Gasparilla Parade in Tampa, Florida. WWE.com posted a gallery, that is available by clicking here.

- Since the Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl, King Corbin told WWE that he's calling in sick on February 2nd, so he can go to the game.

He tweeted, "Just a heads up @WWE @WWEonFOX I'm calling in sick now for feb 2nd!!!!!!"

If King Corbin does make it to the game in Miami, WWE On Fox told him that they will have NFL On FOX have his throne ready for him.