Disney Channel has given a cast-contingent pilot order to Blue Demon Jr.'s TV show, "Ultra Violet & Blue Demon," according to Deadline. Casting is currently underway in Los Angeles and Mexico.

"Ultra Violet & Blue Demon" is about a 13-year-old girl who finds out that her famed luchador uncle (Blue Demon Jr.) is actually a superhero and is picked to be his successor.

Blue Demon Jr. is also the executive producer of the show along with "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

Blue Demon Jr. was the first Mexican wrestler to win the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. He's also a former AAA Latin American Champion and Mexican National Cruiserweight Champion.



