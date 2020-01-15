- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes look at WWE NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde and his journey back to the ring from surgery to repair his eye socket.

The video also features footage of Wilde's dark match win over Chase Parker at the December 4 NXT TV show. The former DJZ defeated James Tapia on the December 13 WWE 205 Live episode, but then lost to Austin Theory on last week's NXT show.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston has been announced as the special guest for next Wednesday's episode of The Bump on the WWE Network and WWE Digital platforms.

- Bobby Lashley took to Twitter today and said the feud with Rusev will end next Monday at RAW as he is now focused on the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 36. Next week's RAW will feature mixed tag team action with Lashley and Lana vs. Rusev and Liv Morgan.

Lashley wrote, "This ends next week. No more Rusev. Just @LanaWWE & I running #Raw into the #RoyalRumble, #WrestleMania and beyond!"

