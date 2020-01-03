WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is currently training in hopes for a potential ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Booker revealed on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast that he is keeping in shape for The Rumble, which takes place at Minute Maid Park in his hometown of Houston, Texas on January 26.

"I've been getting a lot of workouts in, man," Booker said. "I've been trying to get my body right. I've been trying to get my mojo right, and I've been in the gym training, working out really hard. Sometimes I've been doing two a day, and I'm trying to keep myself in shape. Hey man, the Royal Rumble is going to be right here in Houston, Texas on the 26th, right here in Minute Maid Park, and we've got people calling me out. I've still got something left in the tank. I just checked it out a couple of weeks ago, and we've got about a quarter tank left. I think I'm ready to use it because I think I can get about 200 miles on a quarter tank. You understand what I'm saying? I think I can do The Rumble as well as take that challenge as far as The Revival calling me and my brother out."

We've noted how there have been rumors on WWE doing The Revival vs. WWE Hall of Famers Harlem Heat as the two teams have been teasing a match ever since Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder had a confrontation with Booker during the TLC Kickoff pre-show in December. The shots have taken place on WWE programming, social media, and FS1's WWE Backstage. Booker revealed on his podcast that WWE has not contacted him about the match, and that he plans on giving up the extra training if he doesn't hear from them before mid-January.

"I'm still waiting on my invitation. Look bro, if I would've gotten it [the call from WWE], I would've told you," Booker said to his co-host. "I have not gotten my invitation yet. If they don't tell me in the next week, I ain't doing it. They're on the clock. I'm putting this out here right now - if they don't let me know within the next 7 days, don't call because I'll stop training after then. I'm going to stop putting in real hard work. So, don't call me at the last minute when I'm not ready. Don't call me at the last minute because I need time. My mind gotta be right going into this thing, I gotta be focused. I don't want to put in all that work for nothing."

Booker also mentioned how Dawson recently did a Spinaroonie during a match with RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders.

"It sucked. It sucked, first and foremost," Booker said of Dawson's attempt.

Stay tuned for updates on Booker possibly returning to the ring for WWE.