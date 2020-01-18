Brandi Rhodes announced on social media that she won't be on Chris Jericho's "Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave" cruise because someone stole her passport this evening.

She was going to leave the cruise early because she was going to deliver the keynote at the NATPE Miami Marketplace & Conference.

Brandi tweeted, "I hope this doesn't disappoint anyone, as I was having to leave early to deliver the keynote at NATPE next week (which I am insanely excited for!) but I will not be on the cruise at all this year. My passport was stolen this evening and I cannot attend. Be safe and have fun."

She also tweeted a screenshot of replies that can be seen below, from people that were happy about her not being there.

Stand up human beings right here. pic.twitter.com/zEps7Xt2ZG — The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 19, 2020



