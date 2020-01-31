Tonight's WWE Super SmackDown episode on FOX saw Braun Strowman defeat Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The finish of the match saw Cesaro and Sami Zayn try to interfere, but their cheap shots backfired and Strowman sent Nakamura into an exposed turnbuckle that Sami had uncovered. Strowman then hit the big powerslam on Nakamura for the pin.

This is Braun's first reign with the Intercontinental Title. Nakamura won the strap back during the WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show on July 14, capturing it from Finn Balor, and has rarely defended it since then.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma: