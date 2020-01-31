As noted, tonight's WWE Super SmackDown from Tulsa, OK saw Braun Strowman capture the WWE Intercontinental Title from Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Monster Among Men took to Twitter after the show and reacted to the win, which was his first big singles title win.

"I told you! @ShinsukeN got these hands and I got this title! Good luck trying to stop this train now! #Smackdown," Strowman tweeted.

There's no word yet on what's next for Strowman as champion, or who he might defend against at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on February 27. Stay tuned for updates.

You can see Strowman's full tweet below: