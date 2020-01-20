Braun Strowman recently spoke with DallasNews.com and said he's hoping to face WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for the title on the Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown.

Nakamura and Strowman have both been confirmed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match next weekend. The Monster Among Men also talked about working with Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro.

"I don't know if it's I can't get away from him, or poor Sami can't get away from me," Strowman said of Sami. "He just keeps happening to end up in my crosshairs. Talking about Shinsuke Nakamura, this is the first opportunity I've had to work with him here in his stint with WWE. I've been pretty impressed so far. … It's been a different change of pace being in the ring and mixing it up with Shinsuke. And I think what the outcomes have been these past couple outings that we've had, I've without a doubt earned myself a title opportunity for that Intercontinental Championship. We're going to see what the powers that be will have [to say] -- you never know, the last SmackDown leading into the Royal Rumble here coming up in Dallas, if they'll give me that opportunity to take on Shinsuke for the title before we go into the Royal Rumble."

Strowman also commented on what it would mean to have the Intercontinental Title as his first singles title in the company.

"It would be an absolute honor to even represent the Intercontinental Championship with so many greats in the past that have been able to represent it and bring prestigious merit to that title. I think it would be a great fit, and an awesome way to get my foot in the door on carrying a singles title and showing the world where I belong," Strowman said.

Strowman also expressed interest in working with WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He was asked about Wyatt's transformation into The Fiend, as a former member of The Wyatt Family.

"It's been a pretty awesome process to watch Bray and what he's been able to accomplish. … Still a brother. I love Bray to death. This Fiend thing is getting a little out of control. Honestly, I wouldn't mind having a shot at him one of these days and seeing what can happen," Strowman said.

Strowman talked more about Wyatt's character, and was asked about a possible match between The Fiend and The Monster.

"You never know," Strowman said of a potential match. "There's a lot of backstory and history between us being that Bray Wyatt is pretty much the sole reason that 'The Monster Among Men' is what he is today, bringing him in with the Wyatt family, and him being my mentor, my sensei. Sometimes the student has to one day show the sensei who the boss is. Whenever he's ready to step into the squared circle with me, I'm more than willing and ready."

Strowman, who guest starred in Holmes & Watson with Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in 2018, also revealed that he has some voice-over acting that will be revealed soon. Strowman was asked if there are more opportunities coming for him outside of WWE.

"Yes, I've got some voice-over stuff that's going to be coming out very soon in some movies, and some more acting avenue stuff I'm venturing down," Braun revealed. "I'm just – the iron's hot. So, I'm striking it while it's good. These careers don't last very long, and things happen and all of the sudden you can't wrestle anymore. So, I'm trying to make the most of it to give my fans -- the WWE universe, everybody -- as much as I possibly can while I can do it because I get enjoyment out of seeing everybody smile."