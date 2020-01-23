WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt reached out to a mother on Twitter after her son was bullied at school for being autistic.

The woman tagged WWE and Wyatt in a tweet, noting that her son was attacked by another student at school. The bully broke her son's WWE PopSocket and cut his Wyatt t-shirt with a pair of scissors.

"@WWE @WWEBrayWyatt my boy was attacked by another student at school. His wwe popsocket was broken and his bray wyatt shirt was ripped by the kid cutting him with scissors. He's tougher than a bully #autism #autismfamily #wwefan," the mother wrote, attaching a photo of her son in a hospital room.

The Fiend wrote back and arranged to send the boy a gift, adding that he's got his back.

"Dm me size and where to send it. Tell him I got his six," Wyatt wrote.

This isn't the first time that Wyatt has used social media to do a good deed for a fan. You can see their full exchange below:

Dm me size and where to send it. Tell him I got his six — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) January 23, 2020