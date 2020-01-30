WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart shared on social media that he has basal cell carcinoma (BCC), the most common form of skin cancer.

Hart wrote on Instagram, "Goal for 2020 and beyond: wear more sunscreen! Basal cell carcinoma removal scheduled soon. Another opportunity to remind everyone to look after your health and #getchecked."

According to Skincancer.org, BCCs grow slowly, so with early detection and treatment most cases are curable. It's rare for basal cell carcinoma to spread and become life-threatening.

Below you can read Hart's post: