- Tonight's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown saw Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville end when the backstage brawl between Lacey Evans and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley spilled out into the ring. Above is post-show video of Cathy Kelley trying to get a word with Bliss and Cross.

"Just utter chaos," Bliss said when asked what happened in the ring. "You know, everyone is just... emotions are high... because we are declared for the Royal Rumble, as are a lot of ladies, and they're going to figure out what exactly happens when next time you mess with Cross and Bliss."

- WWE 205 Live Superstar The Brian Kendrick made WWE history in an interesting way earlier this week with his loss to Travis Banks on Thursday's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. As noted, Banks defeated Kendrick in a qualifying match for the NXT Cruiserweight Title match at WWE Worlds Collide.

The WWE Stats page noted that with the match, Kendrick became the first WWE Superstar in history to have a match on all of the following programs: WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT, WWE NXT UK, WWE pay-per-view, WWE Main Event, WWE Superstars, WWE Heat, WWE Velocity, WWE 205 Live, and WWE Worlds Collide.

Kendrick first started working with WWE in 2000 under a developmental deal. He then returned from 2003-2004, then from 2005-2009. Kendrick returned to WWE in 2014 and has been around ever since. The pro wrestling veteran is a one-time NXT Cruiserweight Champion, a one-time World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

- Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day have been announced as the special guests for Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET. All three members of The New Day will be appearing - Kofi Kingston, Big E and the injured Xavier Woods, who made his debut as a Backstage analyst last week. Woods is currently on the shelf with an Achilles injury and will reportedly be out of action until some time shortly after WrestleMania 36.

As noted, next Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode will be a special edition that airs live from Miami, Florida, the site of the NFL's Super Bowl 54. Renee Young, Paige, Christian, and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T have been announced as the hosts. FOX is teasing that there will be other special guests "from WWE and beyond" to appear. Fans 18 and up can click here to request tickets for the special episode.

