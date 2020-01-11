WWE Champion Brock Lesnar appeared last night as an honorary coach for the University of Minnesota wrestling team's opener against Wisconsin at the Minnesota Sports Pavilion in Minneapolis. Lesnar celebrated the 20th anniversary of his 2000 NCAA Heavyweight Title.
Lesnar was honored at the beginning of the event and then helped cheer on his fellow Minnesota Gophers, who defeated Wisconsin. Lesnar also practiced with some of the students before their matches.
You can check out images above and below of Lesnar's appearance.
