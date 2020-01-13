WWE has officially announced Paul Heyman and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for next Monday's RAW episode.
Next week's RAW will be the Royal Rumble go-home edition for the red brand and it will be interesting to see if The Beast mixes it up with a group of Rumble Match participants as they often do. As we've noted, Lesnar will be entering the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in the #1 spot.
Next Monday's Rumble go-home edition of RAW will take place from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Below is the updated line-up:
* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman make an appearance
* Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana in mixed tag team action
* Ladder Match: Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade with the title on the line
Stay tuned for updates on next Monday's red brand go-home show for The Rumble.
NEXT WEEK on #RAW...— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
?? #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar & @HeymanHustle are BACK.
?? @reymysterio vs. @AndradeCienWWE #USTitle #LadderMatch
?? @RusevBUL & @YaOnlyLivvOnce vs. @fightbobby & @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/oNk6yh4ngo