WWE has officially announced Paul Heyman and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for next Monday's RAW episode.

Next week's RAW will be the Royal Rumble go-home edition for the red brand and it will be interesting to see if The Beast mixes it up with a group of Rumble Match participants as they often do. As we've noted, Lesnar will be entering the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in the #1 spot.

Next Monday's Rumble go-home edition of RAW will take place from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman make an appearance

* Rusev and Liv Morgan vs. Bobby Lashley and Lana in mixed tag team action

* Ladder Match: Rey Mysterio vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade with the title on the line

Stay tuned for updates on next Monday's red brand go-home show for The Rumble.