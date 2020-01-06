WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match this year.

Lesnar and Paul Heyman returned to WWE RAW on tonight's first show of 2020 and announced that The Beast will be entering the match in the #1 spot. You can see a clip from the opening segment below.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, 28 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, 29 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)