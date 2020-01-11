Sammy Guevara and Brodie Lee (fka WWE's Luke Harper) appeared last night at the Corpus Cristi Ice Rays' "Pro Wrestling Night." Both Lee and Guevara dropped the ceremonial puck before the hockey game got started. Lee, a former hockey player himself, put on the skates and practiced with the team the day before, as seen in the video below.

The event featured some wrestling put on by Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance, and MLW Announcer Rich Bocchini (fka WWE's Rich Brennan) was also on hand.

Lee was released by WWE in early December and has a 90-day no compete clause that will end on March 8. No word on where he will end up, but on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has speculated AEW will be his destination, but NJPW could be a good fit, as well.

Meltzer also noted when he spoke to those within WWE about Lee asking for his release in April, he was told Lee is "making the right decision" as Vince McMahon didn't "see it in him."