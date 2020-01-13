Tonight's WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain welcome Buddy Murphy into their stable.
Murphy lost his fourth straight TV match to Aleister Black on tonight's show and was shocked by the loss as he sat at ringside against the barrier for the next two matches. Murphy sat at ringside, still in shock, through Erick Rowan's squash win over an enhancement talent, and through the Fist Fight main event. Charly Caruso tried to interview Murphy at one point, but he wasn't interested in speaking.
The Fist Fight main event started out with Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe dominating Rollins, Akam and Rezar. Rollins was knocked out of the ring at one point, where he landed next to Murphy and called on him for help. Later on it looked like Show was close to finishing Rollins until Murphy rushed the ring and hit the big man with a low blow. This interference led to Rollins and AOP getting the win as Show, Joe and Owens were unable to get back to their feet.
The post-match segment saw Rollins hug AOP and then go to hug Murphy. Murphy thought about it for a second, and then embraced his new leader. RAW went off the air with Rollins, AOP and Murphy raising their arms together and standing tall in the middle of the ring.
There's no word yet on where WWE is headed with Murphy and Rollins, but it could be interesting to see.
Stay tuned for updates and check out a few shots from the main event and the show-closing angle below:
?????? for @WWE_Murphy... #RAW pic.twitter.com/FG3S0ta4Zf— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2020
The face of victory.@WWEAleister makes it 3??-0?? against @WWE_Murphy with #BlxckMass. #RAW pic.twitter.com/B9i36jSX5p— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
Where does @WWE_Murphy go from here? #RAW pic.twitter.com/XRzuLvgTw8— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2020
.@WWEAleister made it 3-0 against @WWE_Murphy on #RAW after an incredible encounter!— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
The #BestKeptSecret is NOT taking this well... pic.twitter.com/Rcmu0J6Z1H
Evidently, he's not going anywhere... #RAW @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/qYoDxBZYHd— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2020
THEY DON'T WANNA WAIT.— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
The #FistFight is officially UNDERWAY on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/kDAEr7MHae
It didn't take long for the CHAOS to ensue...#RAW @SamoaJoe @Akam_WWE pic.twitter.com/fXdjBT4Qwb— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 14, 2020
What is @WWE_Murphy doing?! #RAW #WWEFistFight pic.twitter.com/Gl5NoRBPyy— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
.@FightOwensFight & @SamoaJoe had an INSANE strategy during the #FistFight on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/UxCDPVw9ro— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
The #MondayNightMessiah's vision has come to fruition.@WWERollins @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE are victorious in the #WWEFistFight with a little help from @WWE_Murphy! #RAW pic.twitter.com/0VSF1SJ60C— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020
.@WWE_Murphy just helped out the #MondayNightMessiah during the #FistFight!@WWERollins got one over against @WWETheBigShow on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/hAQVz1gYka— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2020