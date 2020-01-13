Tonight's WWE RAW saw Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain welcome Buddy Murphy into their stable.

Murphy lost his fourth straight TV match to Aleister Black on tonight's show and was shocked by the loss as he sat at ringside against the barrier for the next two matches. Murphy sat at ringside, still in shock, through Erick Rowan's squash win over an enhancement talent, and through the Fist Fight main event. Charly Caruso tried to interview Murphy at one point, but he wasn't interested in speaking.

The Fist Fight main event started out with Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe dominating Rollins, Akam and Rezar. Rollins was knocked out of the ring at one point, where he landed next to Murphy and called on him for help. Later on it looked like Show was close to finishing Rollins until Murphy rushed the ring and hit the big man with a low blow. This interference led to Rollins and AOP getting the win as Show, Joe and Owens were unable to get back to their feet.

The post-match segment saw Rollins hug AOP and then go to hug Murphy. Murphy thought about it for a second, and then embraced his new leader. RAW went off the air with Rollins, AOP and Murphy raising their arms together and standing tall in the middle of the ring.

There's no word yet on where WWE is headed with Murphy and Rollins, but it could be interesting to see.

Stay tuned for updates and check out a few shots from the main event and the show-closing angle below: