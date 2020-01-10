- WWE posted this clip of Kane doing impersonations of The Rock, Big Show, and others. The clip is from WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin's new "Broken Skull Sessions" episode with The Big Red Machine, which premieres on the WWE Network this Sunday after the WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Tamina Snuka turns 42 years old today while former WCW Tag Team Champion Buff Bagwell turns 49. Also, today would have been the 48th birthday of former WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler.

- Buddy Murphy took to Twitter today and posted a message ahead of Mondays RAW match against Aleister Black.

"Last night the Devil came to me in a dream. Told me the truth! I know where I have to go! I know what I have to do! I CAN beat him... I WILL beat him! #WWERAW," Murphy tweeted.

This will be the third match between Black and Murphy on the red brand. Black has won both of their recent matches.

You can see Murphy's full tweet below: