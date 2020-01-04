On Busted Open, Bully Ray spoke about heels needing to focus on getting more heat with the fans, bringing up a scenario involving The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick's signature Superkicks are always a big part of their matches, but Bully explained an idea where some team should injure both Matt and Nick, taking away their most popular move.

"Some tag team needs to break both of the Young Bucks' legs," Bully began. "Break one of Nick's legs. Break one of Matt's legs. I want to see The Young Bucks not wrestle for six to eight weeks. I want to see them in casts, on crutches for six to eight weeks. If you gotta live that gimmick for six to eight weeks because of the eventual pay off, then so be it. You do it. Because if I'm a tag team wrestler, I want to take away their biggest strengths, I want to take away their Superkicks. And if I take away the Superkicks from The Young Bucks that means I take the "Superkick Party" away from the fans and that's how you get heat."

Bully then recounted a quick story of how he wanted to take away The Rock's most important connection with the fans: his voice.

"A long time ago, I pitched an idea to Vince McMahon about me and D-Von crushing The Rock's throat, so The Rock couldn't talk anymore," Bully recalled. "I wanted to take away the people's voice from the people. Obviously it never happened, but Vince told me he really, really liked the idea."

Getting back to his main point, Bully felt like heels need to do a better job of focusing in on what fans connect with when it comes to the babyfaces. If it's something that they will truly miss, heels should go after it.

"When you see a babyface that has something that resonates with the people, as a heel that's what you want to zero in on and take away from them," Bully continued. "Because now they will feel sympathy for them. Take the Superkicks away, how big do you think the place would blow, if they didn't get a Superkick for three months? And eventually, The Young Bucks came in and were able to double Superkick the two guys that broke their legs in the first place."

You can check out Bully's full comments in the clip below.

