- Above is a new video package for WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor vs. NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov at the WWE Worlds Collide event during Royal Rumble weekend. Balor sends a warning to Dragunov and tells him to make the most of his opportunity when they do battle on January 25 in Houston. Balor will then go on to "Takeover: Portland" to face Johnny Gargano on February 16.

- The dark matches before this week's NXT episode from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL saw Bronson Reed defeat Arturo Ruas and Cameron Grimes defeat Danny Burch.

- As noted, Bianca Belair vs. NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is now official for "Takeover: Portland" on February 16 after Belair won last night's Battle Royal main event to become the new #1 contender.

Belair took to Twitter after the win and bragged on earning the title shot.

She wrote, "I said I was better [woman tipping hands emoji] I [clapping hands emoji] SAID [clapping hands emoji] WHAT [clapping hands emoji] I [clapping hands emoji] SAID #NXTTakeover Portland #WWENXT #NXTOnUSA"

Belair wrote in another tweet, "Not going to say I told you so, BUT........ I TOLD YOU SO [woman tipping hand emoji] #NXTTakeover Portland"

Ripley also tweeted and congratulated the new #1 contender, writing, "[smirking face emoji] congrats @BiancaBelairWWE..."

Ripley made another tweet and had some stronger words for Belair, mentioning how she will take care of her after her Worlds Collide title defense against Toni Storm later this month.

She wrote, "Once I'm done with cry baby @tonistorm_, I'll quiet happily remind you of what happened the last time you dreamt about beating me. [Japanese ogre emoji] #WWENXT

Belair responded to Ripley's congratulatory tweet and wrote, "See you soon boo #NXTTakeover Portland"

You can see their related tweets below:

Not going to say I told you so,

BUT........

I TOLD YOU SO ???????#NXTTakeover Portland https://t.co/4OhboxqZwd — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 16, 2020