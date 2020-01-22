Recently engaged couple and WWE superstars, Charlotte Flair and Andrade, sat down for an interview with Seconds Out to discuss the big step they've taken in their relationship.

When asked if they would be interested in bringing their real-life romance to TV to do a storyline similar to the wacky love angle between Lana, Rusev, Liv Morgan, and Bobby Lashley, Andrade and Charlotte didn't seem so keen to the idea.

"Yeah, no," Charlotte said. "[Andrade's] career with Zelina and where they're going is completely different. Maybe in the future, down the road, but not right now."

Charlotte didn't spare any details when discussing her romantic date with Andrade that lead to a private yacht and her man getting down on one knee. Andrade said that he spent plenty of time planning out exactly how he was going to execute his proposal.

"Of course I was thinking of ideas for a surprise for my beautiful lady. I hope you liked it. Did you like it, the surprise?" Andrade asked Charlotte.

"Yes... We went to Cancun. That's where we went on our first vacation. So obviously he knows where all the good restaurants and hotels where tourists don't go. He told me he had reservations for New Year's and I said, 'Okay, that's great. Whatever, you take care of it,' because he's the romantic one," Charlotte said, giggling at Andrade.

"So, he picked a restaurant [that was] waterfront," Charlotte explained. "Already had the menu done with what I was going to eat, reservations were for 8 but he said, 'We have to leave by 10.' I'm like, 'Okay, well what's the big deal? I like the restaurant.' He's like, 'No, we need to leave.' I'm like, 'Seriously? Where are we going?' He says, 'Let's go out to the bars or the restaurants for fireworks for the New Year's countdown."

"Wait, wait," Andrade interrupted. "Little stop - she always has many questions for everything. What is for dinner? What is the food? What is this? What is this? What is the plan for this? What did you do today?' Oh, stop. I don't have a schedule. Just enjoy. So many questions."

"Well with my busy schedule, I need to know what's happening," Charlotte responded. "So since the restaurant was waterfront, there was a dock with a bunch of boats and yachts, like beside a marina. I love boats and he knows that, it's my favorite thing to do is go out on the water.

"So, the waiter took us out front of the restaurant that was oceanfront, down a spiral staircase," Charlotte continued. "And I was like, 'This is weird, why aren't we going to the front of the restaurant to leave?' I was like, whatever, this is the back... it took us down to the docks and then one of the yachts was lit up. And I was like, 'Seriously? Really?' So the waiter took us and he was like, 'Come on, we're going on a boat ride.' So there was a yacht waiting with a captain and a second mate, and we went and got pizza. And then the boat went up to two other boats at midnight and they were playing American music, and the countdown happen. He said, 'Look at the fireworks!' I turn around and then I turn back around and he was down on his knee... It was amazing."

Although he explained that he talks to Charlotte's father, Ric, on a regular basis, Andrade admits that he didn't outright ask him for Charlotte's hand in marriage. Charlotte says that he received the news well and has since been joking around, asking what date they have decided to be married on.

"Uh, yes and no," Andrade said with a sigh. "I talk a lot with the father and my father-in law. I talk a lot, text, and always after my match he texts me, 'Oh, good match. Maybe you can do this, or be careful.' Ric texts me many times for my promos, for my matches, for..."

"Did you ask him if you could?" Charlotte interrupted.

"Stop!" Andrade said with a big smile.

"My dad always teases him, 'When's the big day? When's the big day?" Charlotte said.

"He always told me, 'Please be careful, protect my daughter.' I said, 'I'll protect your daughter. I love your daughter.' I didn't [ask for her hand specifically], but I tried in different words."

