WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was reportedly impressed when he first saw daughter Charlotte Flair use her finisher, the Figure Eight, which begins with The Nature Boy's finisher, the Figure Four.

Charlotte recently spoke with Digital Spy and was asked what her dad's first reaction was to the Figure Eight move.

"Oh, honey, you can do everything," Ric reportedly told Charlotte.

Charlotte commented on her finisher and said, "It's twice as good."

She added, "You know my dad, he's my biggest fan."

Charlotte said she realizes that the comparisons to her legendary father are inevitable, but she's not worried about ever being in his shadow.

"I tell people he didn't pass the torch," she said. "I took the torch and I ran with it."

Charlotte revealed that she and her dad didn't always bond over pro wrestling, but they now talk every day about her WWE career.

"When I first started (wrestling) there was really no communication," she said. "He didn't talk about the business with me. I just don't think he ever saw the women in that light. Then when he came to my Takeover match with Natalya he was like, 'Oh wow.'

"After that, he knew I was all on board because I had never said, 'Hey dad, I want to be a WWE Superstar.' It was something my brothers aspired to be. So I think when he was like, 'Oh, wow, she's serious about this and is good.' That's when our relationship and bond about the business took off."

WWE held their first-ever all-women's pay-per-view in 2018, Evolution, which saw Charlotte lost a Last Woman Standing match to then-SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. There's been no concrete talk of a second Evolution event being held, and Charlotte said she doesn't necessarily see it as something that has to happen for the company.

"I'm a huge fan of Evolution," Charlotte said. "But I also think there's something to whether we have an all-female Pay-Per-View or not. I'm a firm believer that I want to be on the card with men going, 'I'm going to have the best match.'

"So do I want Evolution? Yes, but if it's something that doesn't happen again I'm not opposed to it because I want to go, 'Okay, I had the best match out of any male or female on the roster.'"