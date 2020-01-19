The booking of Charlotte Flair has been a hot topic as of late starting with Corey Graves saying that it appears she is going through the motions and isn't as dominant as once was. That contrasts with others who think that Charlotte is booked too strongly which doesn't give others on the female roster a chance to shine.

Charlotte was asked about being booked too strongly by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda. Before he could get the full question out, she jumped in and cut a promo.

"Ok, are you ready for a promo? Here is my exclusive promo. If you look at my stats, I have the highest losing record out of anyone on the roster," Charlotte noted. "I think a detriment to me, which is also a positive, is that I am consistent. I am consistent. I am never hurt and I am always here.

"It's almost like, yes that is awesome, but at the same time I've never had the opportunity for the fans to miss me because I'm always here. That's what people forget. Yes, I won a match this week and they're like, 'Oh she wins [all the time].' But that's not been the case. Actually, I've lost more matches than any female booked currently. It's crazy.

"I think with the stigma of the [Flair] name always being in the title picture… but like I said, I'm consistent and a workaholic. It's a good thing but it's a bad thing."

Ric Flair also talked about the stigma of the Flair name when weighing in on Corey Graves' comments on her. Ric said that because of his last name, Charlotte has to work twice as hard and be twice as good in order to get approval in the fans' eyes.

