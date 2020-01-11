Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill takes place tomorrow at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas where Tessa Blanchard will get a crack at Impact World Champion Sami Callihan. Before one of the biggest matches in her career, she tweeted out today, "Hey women, try supporting one another. Cool things happen."

Things took a bit of a turn though when NXT Superstar Chelsea Green responded, "You've consistently put down, bullied, and belittled countless female coworkers, including me. Is that support?"

NWA World Women's Champion Allysin Kay also commented, "Remember when you spat in a black woman's face and called her the N-word in Japan? Was that you "supporting women"? The AUDACITY of this tweet." Green responded to Kay with a .gif that said, "I remember that."

Priscilla Kelly added to the conversation, "Remember publicly putting me down on Twitter last year for something that didn't involve you whatsoever, then continuing to drag my name to other people for it? Pepperidge Farm Remembers. You should probably delete this tweet."

Casey Michael, runner of Squared Circle Sirens, also commented on another incident Blanchard had with Renee Michelle, who has appeared on WWE TV with her husband Drake Maverick, and was involved in the Mae Young Classic.

"She bullied Renee Michelle at an indie show and they had a tussle of some sort. I figured people involved in it would know more details," Michael wrote.

Blanchard has since responded to Green's bully comment, "I've never been anything but kind to u. I've dealt with mean girls since I started...not saying I'm a saint, hell I've had my ups & downs & I've made silly decisions...Such is life. u have ZERO merit in your comments...Instead putting me down here for a little clout...you've got my #!"

Michael Burmy contributed to this article.