- Tonight's WWE RAW episode saw the Erick Rowan mystery pet cage storyline take an interesting twist after enhancement talent KJ Orso was squashed by Rowan. Rowan took the jobber to ringside after the match and let him have a look in the cage. The man was suddenly sprayed with red liquid, which may have been blood, and then he ran away with his face covered in red, screaming up the ramp. Rowan did a segment earlier in the night where Mojo Rawley looked in the cage and was terrified at what he saw.

Orso was using his real name and can be found on Twitter at @ks_orso. It looks like Orso rarely wrestles these days and it's interesting to note that he made his Twitter account private before RAW was over.

- WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green was back at RAW this week to work the Main Event tapings to air later this week. She wrestled Natalya. Green made her RAW debut two weeks ago, losing to Charlotte Flair. She defeated Sarah Logan on last week's Main Event episode, but word is that she's still considered to be a part of the NXT roster, and she has been working NXT live events.

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Oklahoma City for this week's Main Event show:

* Natalya vs. Chelsea Green

* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

- As noted, tonight's RAW saw AJ Styles defeat Akira Tozawa after using Randy Orton's second rope draping DDT and the RKO to get the win. Styles also did Orton's taunts and poses ahead of their match on next Monday's RAW. Styles took to Twitter after RAW and commented on using the RKO.

"Anything that he has done I've always done better. #PhenomenalRKO #Raw," AJ wrote.

