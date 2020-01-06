Indie promotion CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory, the school owned by veteran Mike Quackenbush, has announced that they have severed ties with wrestler/trainer Rory Gulak.

"Last week, both CHIKARA, Inc. and The Wrestle Factory, LLC severed ties with Rory Gulak. We take allegations of misconduct very seriously. In accordance with this, we cooperate completely and transparently with all law enforcement agencies. Our priority is and always will be the safety of our fans, cast and crew," the promotion tweeted today.

There's been no official law enforcement announcement on Gulak as of this writing, and he also has not issued comments on the matter. However, two female Twitter users made several disturbing sexual allegations against Gulak over the weekend, and included screenshots from online conversations with him.

These allegations on Twitter were made before the CHIKARA announcement issued today. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on law enforcement updates and any comments from Gulak himself, if there are any.

Rory is the brother of WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak, and has been used as an enhancement talent several times over the years. He worked a WWE Performance Center tryout in 2018.

You can see CHIKARA's full statement below: