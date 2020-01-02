Congratulations to AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and his wife Jessica Lockhart on renewing their vows.

Former WCW announcer David Penzer took to Twitter yesterday and congratulated the happy couple on renewing their vows on New Year's Eve.

"Congrats to @IAmJericho & Jessica on their lovely vow renewal last night. Cool being 1 of 5 to be at both ceremonies! Also great to meet & hang with @JesseKage & his lovely wife. Oh, and Happy New Year!," Penzer wrote.

Penzer also shared a photo of his wife at Jericho's home, drinking some of Jericho's branded champagne that was recently released.

Chris and Jessica first married back on July 30, 2000. They have three sons together - Ash Edward, born in 2003, and identical twin daughters, Sierra Loretta and Cheyenne Lee, born in 2006.

Radio guy Jesse Kage was also at the renewal ceremony, and shared photos on his Instagram. You can see all of the related photos below, and you can scroll the IG embed for more:

Congrats to @IAmJericho & Jessica on their lovely vow renewal last night. Cool being 1 of 5 to be at both ceremonies! Also great to meet & hang with @JesseKage & his lovely wife. Oh, and Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/R2tLtvGfx5 — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) January 1, 2020

My beautiful wife had a "little bit of the bubbly" tonight at Casa del Jericho. Happy New Year to all! pic.twitter.com/UKrKoUHm28 — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) January 1, 2020