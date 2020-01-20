AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will be hosting a third cruise in 2021.

It was announced earlier today as Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux" cruise disembarked for the Bahamas, that the third annual cruise has already been confirmed. The announcement was made by Jericho himself.

"Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Triple Whammy" will sail from February 1, 2021 through February 5, 2021. The trip will go from Miami, Florida to the Grand Bahama Island, and back.

The current cruise will wrap this Friday, sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, and is sold out. You can find full details on the trip at ChrisJerichoCruise.com.

Stay tuned for updates on the "Triple Whammy" cruise scheduled for 2021, and for news coming out of the current cruise.