Chris Jericho announced the AEW match lineup that will be happening on the first day on his cruise.

Jericho wrote on Instagram, "Here's the amazing first day match lineup for tomorrow's @allelitewrestling shows on the @jericho_cruise!! We set sail in less than 24 hours!"

The lineup for tomorrow is the following:

* Private Party vs. Santana and Ortiz

* Britt Baker vs. Allie

* Joey Janela vs. QT Marshall

* MJF vs. Jungleboy

* Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

* Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian

* Nyla Rose vs. Penelope Ford

* SCU vs. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

The Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux cruise runs from January 20 to January 24.