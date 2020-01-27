Former World Heavyweight Champion Chris Sabin has announced for Impact Wrestling's upcoming TNA-themed special event during WrestleCon.

As noted before, Impact will be bringing back the TNA name for one night only during WWE's WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts special Impact event on Friday, April 3 from The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida.

Sabin was announced for the event today, but there's no word on who he will be wrestling. It was previously announced that Aces and 8s will be represented at the event by Ken Anderson and D'Lo Brown.

Tickets for the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event are on sale now via WrestleCon.com. Tickets range from $60 - $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV.

Stay tuned for updates on the "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event.

