Cody Rhodes announced tonight on social media that he is donating his t-shirt sales to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Rhodes tweeted, "I had an unused retro shirt design, I've decided to put it online! ??% of the profits go to THE NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE to help provide support to those affected by the catastrophic fires spreading across Australia."

For those who are interested in the shirt, can click here.

WWE star Peyton Royce, who has also been using her social media platforms to inform people about the Australian bushfires, commented, "Amazing!! Thank you."