AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes had a loaded Media Day on Tuesday.

Cody took to Twitter on Tuesday and revealed the long list of Media Day appearances that they had planned for the Memphis area, to promote tonight's Anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite from Southaven, Mississippi.

Cody noted that Media Day began at 7:25am and ended at 3pm, or 11:20pm if that's not a typo on the NY Post line, and consisted of 14 appearances with radio & TV stations.

Below is Cody's full tweet with photos and the schedule they did on Tuesday:

* 7:25 - 7:30am CODY & BRANDI: Live Interview with #1 Hit Music Station Q107.5 * 7:45 - 8am CODY & BRANDI: Live Interview with WHBQ/Sports 56/FOX Sports * 8:40 - 8:45am CODY & BRANDI: Interview with CW30 (taped) * 9 - 9:20am CODY & BRANDI: Live interview with WATN 24 * 10 - 10:20am CODY & BRANDI: In-studio interview with Grind City Media (podcast) * 11 - 11:20pm CODY: Phoner with NY Post * 11:30 - 11:50am CODY: Phoner with TSN (Canada) * 12 - 12:20pm BRANDI: Phoner with Daily Beast * 12:25 - 12:40pm - CODY & BRANDI: Phoner with Commercial Memphis Appeal * 1:30 - 1:40pm BRANDI & CODY: In-studio with WREC 600 Newstalk Radio (iHeartRadio) * 1:40 - 1:45pm BRANDI & CODY: In-studio with 101.9 KISS FM/Geek Tank Radio Podcast (iHeartRadio) * 1:45 - 2pm CODY & BRANDI: Phoner with KFIN (107.9 FM - Brandon Baxter In the Morning) * 2 - 2:10pm CODY & BRANDI: Phoner with KNEA (95.3 The Ticket Sports Radio) * 2:30 - 3pm CODY & BRANDI: In-studio live with ESPN Radio