It looks like actor/comedian "Fluffy" Gabriel Iglesias will be at WWE's WrestleMania 36 and the post-WrestleMania RAW in Tampa, Florida.

The upcoming dates scroller shown at the end of some of Fluffy's recent YouTube videos has him listed for WrestleMania 36, from Friday, April 3 - Saturday, April 4. He's then listed for "Tampa, FL" on Sunday, April 5, which is WrestleMania Sunday. The scroller also lists him for RAW on April 6, also in Tampa.

It's interesting to note that these WWE dates are not listed on the official touring schedule on Fluffy's website, indicating that these could be WWE-related appearances, and not a regular touring performance for Iglesias.

Fluffy is a noted, longtime pro wrestling fan and has made several appearances on WWE programming over the years. He is currently appearing as the Master of Ceremonies on the cruise hosted by AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

There's no word yet on if WWE might induct him into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but it's possible given his history with the company.

You can see the dates listed in the scroller at the end of the throwback video above, which was just re-posted this week. Below is a photo of Fluffy on Jericho's current cruise: