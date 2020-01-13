Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor likely could have asked for just about any fighter to face this coming Saturday night at UFC 246 and the promotion would have agreed. Despite coming off a loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, "Notorious" brings with him that kind of respect and interest.

So, when McGregor made it known that he was still highly interested in a bout with Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone," the UFC jumped on it. The two will meet in the main event at welterweight from Las Vegas.

As for the reason behind the decision to begin his journey back to the top against Cerrone, McGregor explained in a recent interview with The Mac Life, his own official website.

"Me and Donald have history and I did say I'd fight him," McGregor said. "If you look at the list of people that I've engaged with, Donald was one of the first ones. He's first on the list and that's it. I'll get to every single one of them."

While McGregor tends to throw shade on most of his opponents, he has a good amount of respect for Cerrone. A former title contender, Cerrone is coming off a a pair of tough losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson, but still owns 36 career wins to his credit.

"Donald's a great fighter, great record, knockdowns, head kicks, most fights, most rounds," McGregor said. "A lot of UFC records under his belt.

"This is the beginning of the season. Donald was the first and here we are."