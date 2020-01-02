WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves revealed during the latest episode of WWE's "After The Bell" podcast that he considered joining the WWE creative team a few years ago.

Graves said he "toyed" with joining the WWE 205 Live writing team "for about a month" a few years ago. Graves said he sat in on a few 205 Live creative team meetings and conference calls, but it was a lot of work that he didn't have time for.

"To be perfectly honest, that's a lot of work," Graves said of the gig. "We have a very talented team of guys and girls that work exceptionally hard, tireless hours, and honestly that's something I don't have time for."

Graves indicated that he may be open to working on creative team again in the future, but not right now.

Graves officially retired from in-ring action back in late 2014 after suffering a second concussion in WWE NXT. Triple H then offered him a two-year deal, but he's signed another contract since then. Besides hosting the "After The Bell" podcast, Graves is currently calling the weekly blue brand show with Michael Cole.