Curtis Blaydes kept his name on the short-list for UFC heavyweight title contenders Saturday night, finishing Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC Fight Night 166. The event took place from Raleigh, North Carolina and streamed live on ESPN+.

Blaydes landed with a big knee and finished with strikes, forcing a stop to the bout in the second round. For dos Santos, a former heavyweight champion, the loss was his second straight.

It was a tough night all around for another former champion, as Rafael dos Anjos was bested by Michael Chiesa in the co-main event. Chiesa, a winner on The Ultimate Fighter, picked up a decision over the ex-UFC lightweight champion.

Alex Perez, Angela Hill and Jamahal Hill were all main card winners, with Bevon Lewis, Arnold Allen, Justine Kish, Montel Jackson, Sara McMann, Brett Johns and Herbert Burns earning victories on the prelims.

Complete results can be found below:

* Curtis Blaydes def. Junior dos Santos via TKO (strikes) at 1:06 of Round 2

* Michael Chiesa def. Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

* Alex Perez def. Jordan Espinosa via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 2:33 of Round 1

* Angela Hill def. Hannah Cifers via TKO (strikes) at 4:26 of Round 2

* Jamahal Hill def. Darko Stosic via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

* Bevon Lewis def. Dequan Townsend via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Arnold Allen def. Nik Lentz via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

* Justine Kish def. Lucie Pudilova via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Montel Jackson def. Felipe Colares via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-25)

* Sara McMann def. Lina Lansberg via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

* Bret Johns def. Tony Gravely via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:53 of Round 3

* Herbert Burns def. Nate Landwehr via KO (knee) at 2:43 of Round 1