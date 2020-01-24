WWE Shop has just released the new eco-friendly t-shirts for Daniel Bryan, which we reported on earlier this week.

Bryan took to Twitter today to reveal the new merchandise.

"Today my new shirt has come out, one that @wwe made out of organic cotton and recycled materials. And thanks to a partnership with @americanforests, a tree will be planted for every shirt that's sold!!! #Smackdown," he tweeted.

Bryan's new "The Planet's Champion" Authentic Eco T-shirts are up for pre-ordering at $27.99. The WWE Shop website notes that they will be in stock on Saturday, February 8.

WWE Shop included the following description on the new merch: "Show your support for Daniel Bryan & help the Earth with this Eco-Friendly T-Shirt! It may look like any regular tee, but it's actually made from organic cotton and recycled poly rPET blend that makes the fabric more durable and heavyweight. Each shirt saves at least 4 plastic bottles from ending up in a landfill, or worse. Helping to clean our planet will make YOU The Planet's Champion. Say YES to this Eco-Friendly T-Shirt!"

The WWE website explains the "Plastic to Fabric" process and notes that bottles are cleaned, then shredded into pellets, then the pellets are crushed & melted, and then the melted pellets are spun into thread, to make the t-shirt. WWE also noted that the new gear, featuring new sustainable heavier weight fabric with a premium soft hand, is made of approximately 4 recycled rPET bottles per t-shirt. The makeup of the shirts are 60% organic cotton and 40% recycled poly rPET.

You can click here to read Bryan's recent comments on how the special merchandise came to be, what took them so long to be produced, and how he's tried to have a tree planted for every shirt sold. He also revealed how WWE told him to quit talking about the environment because of politics.

Bryan will be on tonight's SmackDown to sign the contract for his Royal Rumble Strap Match with WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Below are the related tweets from Bryan and WWE Shop, along with a photo of the new shirt:

Today my new shirt has come out, one that @wwe made out of organic cotton and recycled materials. And thanks to a partnership with @americanforests, a tree will be planted for every shirt that's sold!!! #Smackdownhttps://t.co/ZxxVEwE24r — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 24, 2020