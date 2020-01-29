Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Before the show got started, Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt with Luchasaurus) defeated Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler. Taz joined Excalibur on commentary for next week's AEW Dark.

