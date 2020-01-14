During a new on-camera interview with Chris Van Vliet, David Benoit opens up about his family tragedy where his father, his wife Nancy and their son Daniel were found dead in their home on in 2007 in a double murder-suicide. Benoit said that when the news broke, it was nonstop, and it was hard for him to do everyday things like going to school.

"The news was f--king non-stop," Benoit noted. "It was either about steroids, steroids, steroids, or that Nancy Grace joke, it was terrible man. I couldn't even walk around. I didn't go/finish school. I was 14 or 15. I didn't finish my finals. I finished high school, but just not that year."

Chris Benoit reportedly suffered from CTE at the time of the tragedy. A test conducted after his death found that Benoit suffered from damage to all four lobes of the brain his brain stem, and his brain mirrored a resemblance of an 85-year-old patient who had Alzheimer's disease. David believes that if the current health and wellness protocols would have taken effect earlier in his father's career, he wouldn't have suffered from all of the mental anguish that led to the double homicide-suicide.

"That wasn't him man," Benoit said. "He would never do that. I know he wouldn't. I think something went terribly wrong. The doctor said he had CTE. At the beginning, that somewhat gave me closure. He had CTE, so I don't think that was him."

Benoit recounts the last time he spoke to his father and how he didn't notice anything unusual during their conversation. Instead, they were making plans on what they were going to do when David came down to Georgia to visit his dad that summer.

"No, I didn't see him that much. I'd see him in the summer for four weeks and then two weeks for Christmas," Benoit stated. "I talked to my dad on Father's Day. That was the last time. We talked for like two hours. We were just laughing and getting ready to make plans for the summer and I got to say 'I love you' one last time to him. That was the last time."

When David found out about his father's passing and the horrific crime scene, he couldn't comprehend what had happened.

"I thought it was a joke when I first found out," Benoit recounted "I was in Edmonton doing a fundraising thing with my sister. My mom got a call from RCMP telling her to come down (to Georgia). My mom told me. My grandfather (Chris' father) went down (to Georgia). He was in control of it. My mom couldn't do it because she had to take care of me and my sister. He was in control of the estate and the lawyers.

Benoit stated that his first reaction was to be aggressive towards the police officer that told him the news.

"I punched a cop," Benoit revealed. "I punched him right in the chest. I thought it was a joke, I really did. I just didn't believe it bro. I think the day it really hit me was at his funeral, that was a hard day. I laid him to rest."

Van Vliet asked Benoit about his relationship was with his half-brother Daniel, who was 7-years-old at the time when he died.

"It was incredible man," Benoit exclaimed. "I loved that little guy. I loved him with all of my heart. He was a great kid. Definitely did not deserve that, but you know, he's in a better place now."

After the funeral, David noted that there were many conspiracy theories out there about what the public believed to be true or not about his father, step-mom, and half-brother's passing. Some even included the thought that Kevin Sullivan was involved in the crime. Rest assured, David knows the truth and did everything he could to vanish those theories out of his mind.

"Conspiracy theories are just a joke," Benoit announced. "Kevin Sullivan didn't do anything, you know? We looked into that and never had the police look into him, so yeah. I didn't want to believe it. I thought someone broke into the house or some s--t and did it, but apparently there was a scuffle at the door. That's what I heard."

Benoit admitted that it took him a long time to fully come to terms with the truth of this catastrophic event.

"It took me seven months," Benoit answered. "I was sitting there thinking. I thought about it every day. Why? Couldn't he have left a note or could he have called me?"

You can view David Benoit's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.